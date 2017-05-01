Thursday, May 4, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Location: Food Mobile to Bring Emergency Food To Belfast, 259 Northport Ave, Belfast, Maine
Join us on Thursday, May 4th from 10-11:30 am.
Good Shepard will be bringing their Food Mobile to Little River Church on Route One in Belfast (259 Northport Ave).
It will be filled with lots of fresh vegetables and other food items.
This event is open anyone in need of emergency food assistance in Belfast and the surrounding communities.
