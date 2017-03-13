Saturday, April 1, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Elks Lodge, 210 Rankin St., Rockland, ME
For more information: 207-594-5961; mcc.org
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Barbara Bell
MCC Auction Publicity Cte.
bcbell@aol.com; 203-258-5361
The public is invited to “Food, Fun, & Foolery”, an April Fool’s auction and party for the whole community to be presented by the Midcoast Community Chorus (MCC) on April 1, 2017, 5:30 p.m., at the Elks Lodge, 210 Rankin Street in Rockland. Tickets are $5/person. They can be obtained at Clean Bee Laundry, Camden, the Grasshopper Shop, Rockland; the Green Store, Belfast; or by calling the MCC Office, 207-975-0582. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
Silent auction tables will open at 5:30 p.m. Guest auctioneer Bruce Gamage will begin the live auction at 7:00 p.m. The auction will fit everyone’s wallet and wishes: art works and art-related classes; crafts; different options from the varied schooner fleet, and other boat outings; books; entertainment; exploration/learning/wellness opportunities; food/dining; getaway lodging; jewelry/decorative arts/clothing; household/garden items; gift baskets; and more. Unique items being auctioned will be small (or large!) group entertaining events featuring music or special activities such as mushroom foraging. Photos and brief descriptions of auction items can be viewed at http://www.mccsings.org/content/concerts_events/auction_items. The page will be updated regularly.
The evening’s musical entertainment will be by MCC’s Assistant Director Sean Fleming and his combo, with cameo appearances by the Chorus’s Interim Artistic Director Steve Weston and other MCC musicians. An abundant variety of savory and sweet finger foods will be provided, and a cash bar will be available.
“Food, Fun and Foolery” is MCC’s first fund-raising event of this kind. MCC is an unauditioned nonprofit chorus whose mission is to “Sing as a community for the community.” Each year, MCC gives a portion of its concert proceeds to a selected non-profit in the midcoast region: over eight years, beneficiaries have received more than $75,000. “Food, Fun, & Foolery”, with all auction items donated by local businesses and MCC members, is intended to be another way our Chorus can benefit the community. Come one, come all. The larger the crowd, the more Foolery Fun! FMI cwilliamson102@gmail.com; 207-594-5961.
