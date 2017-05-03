Food, Art, Fine Wine, Live Music, Friends, and Fun: The Kennebunkport Festival Is Upon Us. It’s Time to Welcome Summer 2017 in Style—June 5–10, 2017

Maine and Maine Home+Design magazines announced today that plans for the 2017 Kennebunkport Festival—the state’s largest food and wine festival—are finalized, and tickets to this annual celebration of the beginning of summer are selling quickly. The Festival is a week-long event that brings Maine chefs, artists, musicians, brewers, wine purveyors, and spirit suppliers together for a broad array of events that are all about good times, good friends, and of course good summer vibes.

“The Festival is always an incredible event, and each year we feel fortunate to be welcomed so warmly by the people in the Kennebunks who do so much to make it an incredible experience for our guests,” said Andrea King, Chief Operating Officer at Maine Media Collective. “When we sat down to plan this year’s Festival back in January, we decided to make a few changes to it that would make some of the week’s event’s more calendar-friendly for our guests.”

Specific changes to note:

• Wood Fired—a dinner inspired by wood elements and hosted by Chef Justin Walker and Danielle Walker of Earth at Hidden Pond—has moved to Thursday evening June 8.

• The Sprit of Maine—a riverside celebration of Maine’s culinary bounty and capped off by a dance party under a tent in Dock Square, Kennebunkport—is now Friday evening, June 9.

• A new event, the Maine Craft Music Festival (formerly known as Brews & Tunes), will be headlined by Spencer Albee & Band with special guests the Ghost of Paul Revere and will showcase Maine craft beer along with some of the state’s most recognizable food trucks. The Maine Craft Music Festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 10.

The charitable beneficiary for the 2017 Kennebunkport Festival is Full Plates Full Potential—an organization dedicated to ending childhood hunger in Maine.

For tickets and more information about the Festival’s entire schedule, go to kennebunkportfestival.com.

