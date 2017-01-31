Fondue Class in Waldoboro

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: East Forty Farm and Dairy, 2361 Friendship Road, Waldoboro, ME For more information: 2072304318; shop.lakinsgorgescheese.com

Classes at East Forty Farm and Dairy

Contact: 207-230-4318

gorgescheese@gmail.com

Reserve online at shop.lakinsgorgescheese.com

Sunday, February 12, 2017, 3:00 – 4:30 pm

Fondue – not just a party food. Bubbling cheese. Bread. Vegetables. Fruit. What’s not to like. It’s quick to make and there are many variations. And you don’t have to go out and buy fancy ingredients or equipment. Simple, straightforward, no nonsense instruction. Simple ingredients. Great results.

Cost: $40 per person

Allison Lakin fell in love with making cheese in 2002, and launched Lakin’s Gorges Cheese in 2011. She makes fresh and aged cheese using organic cow’s milk.

Farmer and chef Neal Foley, received culinary training in Europe, and has been teaching cooking for the past 15 years.

In October 2016, Lakin and Foley settled on a 1700s farm in Waldoboro, Maine, which they christened East Forty Farm and Dairy. This spring will see the creation of a brand new creamery to become the new home of Lakin’s Gorges Cheese. Lakin’s cheese is available at the farm store on OPEN days, alongside Foley’s handcrafted wood products.

