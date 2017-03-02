Folk musicians to perform in Steuben

Sunday, March 19, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Henry D. Moore Parish House and Library, 22 Village Road, Steuben, Maine For more information: 207-546-7301; moorelibrary.org

The Henry D. Moore Parish House and Library will host an evening of American folk music and acoustic rock with John and Rachel Nicholas March 19.

The concert begins at 3 p.m. at the library, 22 Village Road in Steuben. Cherryfield artist Krissy Tatangelo will display her jewelry in conjunction with the concert.

Camden residents John and Rachel Nicholas have been making music together for more than 30 years. Their original songs are steeped in the varied history of folk and popular music and their lyrics tell stories that are deep and true. They sing of love and loss, and the strivings, comedies and everyday worries of the human heart. Their lyrical songs are an eclectic brew of Americana, folk and acoustic rock highlighted by soulful singing and harmonies that attain a special alchemy.

John’s song “America, It’s You” was an award winning entry in the 2009 Great American Song Contest in the contemporary acoustic/folk category, while “People Like Us” was a finalist in the same contest.

Tatangelo’s KTATDesigns include handcrafted jewelry using natural materials such as semi-precious gemstones, natural leather and Sterling or other fine silver metals. Her designs are inspired by spirit and natural environment with the eco-friendly wearer in mind. She has a shop on Etsy.com.

Admission is by donation. For more information, call 207-546-7301 or visit www.moorelibrary.org.

