Folk Dance Brunswick

By George Simonson
Posted Aug. 16, 2017, at 8:47 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 22, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: People Plus, 35 Union Street, Brunswick, Maine

For more information: 207-200-7577; folkdancebrunswick.com

World music and dance from the Balkans, Israel, Western Europe, and around the globe. Good exercise, great fun. Many dances are taught. No partner needed. Best international folk dancing north of Boston! Fridays, People plus, 35 Union Street, one block west of Maine St., Brunswick. All are welcome.

