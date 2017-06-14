Community

Folk Dance Brunswick

Dancing the night away at Folk Dance Brunswick!
George Simonson | BDN
Dancing the night away at Folk Dance Brunswick!
By George Simonson
Posted June 14, 2017, at 7:45 a.m.

Friday, July 7, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, July 14, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, July 21, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, July 28, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: People Plus, 35 Union Street, Brunswick, Maine

For more information: 207-200-7577; folkdancebrunswick.com

World music and dance from the Balkans, Israel, Western Europe, and around the globe. Good exercise, great fun. Many dances are taught. No partner needed. Best international folk dancing north of Boston! Fridays, 6:30–9:00 p.m., at People Plus, 35 Union St., one block west of Maine St., Brunswick. Donation $5. All are welcome.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Maine Mall department store to close, offers severance to 55 employeesMaine Mall department store to close, offers severance to 55 employees
  2. President Trump has blocked Stephen King on TwitterPresident Trump has blocked Stephen King on Twitter
  3. CBS to air program on NCIS investigation into infamous Belfast murderCBS to air program on NCIS investigation into infamous Belfast murder
  4. Maine youth prison lays off nearly half its teachersMaine youth prison lays off nearly half its teachers
  5. LePage calls Legislature ‘the laziest bunch I have ever seen’LePage calls Legislature ‘the laziest bunch I have ever seen’