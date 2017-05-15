Friday, June 2, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, June 9, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, June 16, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, June 23, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, June 30, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Folk Dance Brunswick, People Plus, 35 Union Street, Brunswick, Maine
For more information: 207-200-7577; folkdancebrunswick.com
World music and dance from the Balkans, Israel, Western Europe, and around the globe. Good exercise, great fun. Many dances are taught. No partner needed. Best international folk dancing north of Boston! Fridays, one block west of Maine St., Brunswick. Donation $5. All are welcome.
