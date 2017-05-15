Community

Folk Dance Brunswick

Dancing the night away at Folk Dance Brunswick!
George Simonson | BDN
Dancing the night away at Folk Dance Brunswick!
By George Simonson
Posted May 15, 2017, at 6:50 p.m.

Friday, June 2, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, June 9, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, June 16, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, June 23, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, June 30, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Folk Dance Brunswick, People Plus, 35 Union Street, Brunswick, Maine

For more information: 207-200-7577; folkdancebrunswick.com

World music and dance from the Balkans, Israel, Western Europe, and around the globe. Good exercise, great fun. Many dances are taught. No partner needed. Best international folk dancing north of Boston! Fridays, one block west of Maine St., Brunswick. Donation $5. All are welcome.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

