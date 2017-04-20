Community

Folk Dance Brunswick

Dancing the night away at Folk Dance Brunswick. Ajde!
George Simonson | BDN
Dancing the night away at Folk Dance Brunswick. Ajde!
By George Simonson
Posted April 20, 2017, at 10:11 a.m.

Friday, May 5, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, May 12, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, May 19, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, May 26, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Folk Dance Brunswick, People Plus, 35 Union Street, Brunswick, Maine

For more information: 207-200-7577; folkdancebrunswick.com

World music and dance from the Balkans, Israel, Western Europe, and around the globe. Good exercise, great fun. Many dances are taught. No partner needed. Best international folk dancing north of Boston! Fridays, one block west of Maine St., Brunswick. Donation $5. All are welcome.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Ex-manager of Bangor restaurant claims he was fired illegally over military leaveEx-manager of Bangor restaurant claims he was fired illegally over military leave
  2. Argument between husband, boyfriend preceded Easter shooting, wife saysArgument between husband, boyfriend preceded Easter shooting, wife says
  3. Moose on a mission ties up traffic on busy Maine bridgeMoose on a mission ties up traffic on busy Maine bridge
  4. ‘All lives matter,’ LePage tells protesters at USM‘All lives matter,’ LePage tells protesters at USM
  5. Embattled Maine jail leader resigns amid new woes after OUI arrestEmbattled Maine jail leader resigns amid new woes after OUI arrest