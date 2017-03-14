Folk Dance Brunswick

Community

Location: People Plus , 35 Union Street, Brunswick, Maine

For more information: 207-200-7577; folkdancebrunswick.com

World music and dance from the Balkans, Israel, Western Europe, and around the globe. Good exercise, great fun. Many dances are taught. No partner needed. Best international folk dancing north of Boston! Fridays, 6:30–9:00 p.m., at People Plus, 35 Union St., one block west of Maine St., Brunswick. Donation $5. All are welcome. FMI: 207-200-7577, brennan.mk @ gmail.com, or www.folkdancebrunswick.com.

