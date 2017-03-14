Folk Dance Brunswick

Friday, April 7, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, April 14, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, April 21, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, April 28, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: People Plus , 35 Union Street, Brunswick, Maine
For more information: 207-200-7577; folkdancebrunswick.com
World music and dance from the Balkans, Israel, Western Europe, and around the globe. Good exercise, great fun. Many dances are taught. No partner needed. Best international folk dancing north of Boston! Fridays, 6:30–9:00 p.m., at People Plus, 35 Union St., one block west of Maine St., Brunswick. Donation $5. All are welcome. FMI: 207-200-7577, brennan.mk @ gmail.com, or www.folkdancebrunswick.com.
