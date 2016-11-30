Community

Folk Dance Brunswick

Rockin' the house at Folk Dance Brunswick in Brunswick, ME — Fridays at 6:30.
George Simonson | BDN
Rockin' the house at Folk Dance Brunswick in Brunswick, ME — Fridays at 6:30.
By George Simonson
Posted Nov. 30, 2016, at 12:50 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: People Plus, 35 Union Street, Brunswick, Maine

For more information: 207-200-7577; folkdancebrunswick.com

World music and dance from the Balkans, Israel, Western Europe, and around the globe. Good exercise, great fun. Many dances are taught. No partner needed. Best international folk dancing north of Boston! Fridays, one block west of Maine St., Brunswick. Donation $5. All are welcome.

Story continues below advertisement.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Big snow storm tonight will drop up to 12 inches up northBig snow storm tonight will drop up to 12 inches up north
  2. Darling’s wins 10-year legal dispute with Ford; damages could reach millions
  3. Midcoast chefs’ marriage makes the New York TimesMidcoast chefs’ marriage makes the New York Times
  4. Maine police using a controversial tool to monitor what you say onlineMaine police using a controversial tool to monitor what you say online
  5. Blue Angels to visit Brunswick ThursdayBlue Angels to visit Brunswick Thursday

Top Stories

Similar Articles