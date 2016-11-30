Folk Dance Brunswick

Friday, Dec. 2, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 9, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: People Plus, 35 Union Street, Brunswick, Maine For more information: 207-200-7577; folkdancebrunswick.com

World music and dance from the Balkans, Israel, Western Europe, and around the globe. Good exercise, great fun. Many dances are taught. No partner needed. Best international folk dancing north of Boston! Fridays, one block west of Maine St., Brunswick. Donation $5. All are welcome.

