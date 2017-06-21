Community

Folk-Classical Music at Surry Arts at the Barn

By lynne santerre
Posted June 21, 2017, at 9:05 p.m.

Sunday, July 2, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Surry Arts at the Barn, 8 Cross Rd, Surry, Maine

For more information: 2076671308; surryartsatthebarn.com

At 4:00 pm. Sunday, July 2, pianist Annemieka and accordionist Jeremiah McLane , will perform folk-inspired classical music. The Vermont based couple’s repertoire includes the music of Astor Piazzolla, Edvard Gieg and Anton Dvorak as well as the McLane’s original compositions.

Ticket are $15 and can be purchased at the door or online at SATB’s website surryartsatthebarn.com.

SATB is a performing arts center located in a 100 year old barn at 8 Cross Road in Surry. Form more information call 207-667-1308 or visit the website.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Owner of landmark Portland eatery to plead guilty to tax evasion, faces jail time and $1M in back taxesOwner of landmark Portland eatery to plead guilty to tax evasion, faces jail time and $1M in back taxes
  2. Maine Legislature votes to ban cellphone use while drivingMaine Legislature votes to ban cellphone use while driving
  3. A millionaire says he buried a hidden treasure. A man just died looking for it.
  4. Maine legislator charged with OUIMaine legislator charged with OUI
  5. PI man who died in shootout fell in with wrong crowd, sister saysPI man who died in shootout fell in with wrong crowd, sister says

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs