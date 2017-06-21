Folk-Classical Music at Surry Arts at the Barn

Sunday, July 2, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Surry Arts at the Barn, 8 Cross Rd, Surry, Maine
For more information: 2076671308; surryartsatthebarn.com
At 4:00 pm. Sunday, July 2, pianist Annemieka and accordionist Jeremiah McLane , will perform folk-inspired classical music. The Vermont based couple’s repertoire includes the music of Astor Piazzolla, Edvard Gieg and Anton Dvorak as well as the McLane’s original compositions.
Ticket are $15 and can be purchased at the door or online at SATB’s website surryartsatthebarn.com.
SATB is a performing arts center located in a 100 year old barn at 8 Cross Road in Surry. Form more information call 207-667-1308 or visit the website.
