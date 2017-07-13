Folk at Surry Arts at the Barn

Saturday, July 22, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Surry Arts at the Barn, 8 Cross Rd, Surry, Maine
For more information: 207-667-1308; surryartsatthebarn.com
Folk singer/songwriter Caroline Cotter will take the stage at 7:00 pm. Saturday, July 22. Cotter’s first national album “Dreaming as I Do” was number 5 on the Folk DJ charts in 2015. She has been on a non-stop road tour in the U.S. and Europe since then.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door or online at SATB’s website surryartsatthebarn.com.
SATB is a performing arts center located in a 100 year old barn at 8 Cross Road in Surry. For more information call 207-667-1308 or visit the website.
