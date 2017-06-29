Foliage Hike

Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Pismire Bluff trail at Raymond Community Forest, Conesca Road, Casco, Maine
For more information: 207-647-4352; lelt.org
With the fair season is over, it’s time to shed some fried dough! Join Loon Echo staff for a fun scramble up the new Pismire Bluff trail at Raymond Community Forest. Beautiful views of the surrounding lakes and foothills from the “Bluff” await participants. Along the way, we will hike through a unique Maple, Basswood, Ash forest. Participants should bring appropriate gear, water and snacks. Please park in the new parking area on Conesca Road. Approximately 2 hours. Moderate
