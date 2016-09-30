Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: The Iris Network, 189 Park Ave, Portland, ME For more information: 207-871-1885; nonprofitmaine.org/learn/learning-intensives/focus-events/focus-leadership-teams-increase-trust-effectiveness/?_ga=1.155876671.581390504.1469459408

The Maine Association of Nonprofits is excited to announce that registration is now open for the intensive workshop, Focus on Leadership Teams: Increase Trust + Effectiveness.

Strong leadership teams set the tone for how all other employees and volunteers work together. They can foster a culture in which it is safe to ask questions, share ideas, take risks and offer feedback. When teams have the courage and discipline to address challenges and work to overcome them they make better decisions and accomplish more in less time with fewer resources. High-performing, cohesive teams are at an advantage to successfully tackle bold initiatives, navigate change and increase mission impact.

This one-day intensive workshop provides an introduction to The Five Behaviors of a Cohesive Team model of team performance, which is based on Pat Lencioni’s best-selling book, The Five Dysfunctions of a Team.

