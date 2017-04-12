Outdoors

Fly Fishing 101

By paul markson
Posted April 12, 2017, at 11:17 a.m.

Saturday, April 29, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: PCCA clubhouse, 570 N. Main Street, Brewer, Maine

For more information: penobscotflyfishers.com

Learn to fly fish, or just brush-up on your skills. Sessions include equipment, knots, fly tying, bugs, and an on-water casting clinic. Cost is $20 which includes equipment, instruction, and lunch. Class size limited to 40 to ensure personalized instruction. See www.penobscotflyfishers.com or Penobscot Fly Fishers Facebook page for more info.

