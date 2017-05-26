Flatbread Pizza Benefit for Trekkers, June 13 from 5 – 9 pm

Tuesday, June 13, 2017 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Flatbread Pizza, 399 Commercial St., Rockport, Maine
For more information: 207-594-5095; trekkers.org/flatbread-pizza-sponsoring-a-fundraiser-for-trekkers-on-tuesday-june-13/
Eat, drink, have fun and do some good.
Round up your friends and family for a fun evening to benefit Trekkers adventure-based, youth-mentoring program at Flatbread Pizza, 339 Commercial Street (Route 1) Rockport, on Tuesday, June 13 from 5:00 to 9:00 pm. Our friends at Flatbread will donate $3.50 for every large pizza purchased, and $1.75 for each small pizza sold, to Trekkers.
Reservations are not needed for the event, so you can arrive at any time. The restaurant features scrumptious pizza made from local and organic ingredients in a traditional, wood-fired oven. Call ahead at 706-4146 for take-out.
Founded in 1994, Trekkers is a non-profit, outdoor-based youth mentoring organization that serves seventh through twelfth-grade students from six communities in midcoast Maine. Trekkers combines expeditionary learning, community service, and adventure-based education utilizing a long-term mentoring approach to help students build life skills. Through grade-specific programs that build on the skills, learning and personal growth gained the previous year, Trekkers incorporates five educational components: adventure-based learning, cultural awareness, community service, environmental stewardship and wilderness exploration. Trekkers seeks to expose students to the diversity of people, cultures, natural resources and opportunities that exist outside the focus of their everyday life and to prepare them for life beyond high school.
For 23 years, Trekkers has been a positive force in changing the lives of over 700 young people from the RSU13 school district plus St. George. Through their six-year relationship-building programs, Trekkers program staff and volunteers connects local students with caring adults, and helps them gain valuable life skills. This process is done through expeditionary learning, community service and adventure-based education. With community adult volunteers working throughout the year, Trekkers provides myriad of educational, experiential, and cross-cultural opportunities for young people, with an emphasis on relationship building using the wilderness as a classroom. Trekkers follows students as they “graduate” from one program into the next along a six-year journey that starts when they are in 7th grade and continues until they graduate from high school.
In June 2016, Trekkers successfully completed its six-year expansion, doubling their capacity to now serve up to 240 students from St. George, Cushing, Owls Head, Rockland, Thomaston and South Thomaston.
For more information about Trekkers or the event, contact Paula Coyne at 207-594-5095 or paula@trekkers.org or visit their website, www.trekkers.org.
