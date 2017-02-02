Flashback Fridays w/ DJ Chris Rush in Waterville

Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Location: O'Brien's Event Center @ Best Western Plus Waterville, 375 Main Street, Waterville, 04901 For more information: 2078730111; obrienswaterville.com/

Party starts at 9PM! This event is 21+

Join the 107.9 The Mix crew at the Flashback dance party at O’Brien’s (former Pete & Larry’s). Admission is FREE. Warm up with DJ Chris Rush the Rushman as he spins your favorites from the 70’s through today at Flashback Fridays in Waterville. Party starts at 9PM w/ specials featuring Shipyard Brewing Company products all month long. This event is 21+

