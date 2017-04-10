Community

Flashback Fridays @ O’Brien’s Event Center w/ DJ Chris Rush

By Cassie Julia
Posted April 10, 2017, at 9:09 p.m.

Friday, April 14, 2017 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Friday, April 21, 2017 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Saturday, April 29, 2017 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Location: O'Brien's Event Center @ Best Western Plus Waterville, 375 Main Street, Waterville, Maine

For more information: 2078730111; obrienswaterville.com/flashback-fridays

It FINALLY feels like spring! Dance away your Friday night with DJ Chris Rush “the Rushman” as he spins your favorites from the 70’s through today at Flashback Fridays @ O’Brien’s Event Center in Waterville!

Party starts at 9PM, featuring drink specials all month long!!

April features Killians on special @ $3 each & Orange Red Bull & Vodka for only $6.50!

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Mystery boom befuddles Maine authorities
  2. Ashland man indicted in connection with drug deathAshland man indicted in connection with drug death
  3. Ellsworth man arrested after standoff at woman’s home
  4. County man facing several charges after allegedly fleeing from crashCounty man facing several charges after allegedly fleeing from crash
  5. Linneus fire chief awed by donation of fire truck to his departmentLinneus fire chief awed by donation of fire truck to his department

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs