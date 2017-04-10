Flashback Fridays @ O’Brien’s Event Center w/ DJ Chris Rush

Friday, April 14, 2017 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Friday, April 21, 2017 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Saturday, April 29, 2017 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Location: O'Brien's Event Center @ Best Western Plus Waterville, 375 Main Street, Waterville, Maine
For more information: 2078730111; obrienswaterville.com/flashback-fridays
It FINALLY feels like spring! Dance away your Friday night with DJ Chris Rush “the Rushman” as he spins your favorites from the 70’s through today at Flashback Fridays @ O’Brien’s Event Center in Waterville!
Party starts at 9PM, featuring drink specials all month long!!
April features Killians on special @ $3 each & Orange Red Bull & Vodka for only $6.50!
