Community

Flashback Fridays at O’Brien’s Event Center

By Cassie Julia
Posted Jan. 05, 2017, at 7:55 a.m.

Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Location: O'Brien's Event Center @ Best Western Plus Waterville, 375 Main Street, Waterville, Maine

For more information: 207873-0111; obrienswaterville.com/

Warm up Fridays this winter with 107.9 The Mix DJ Chris Rush the Rushman, as he spins your favorites from the 70’s through today at Flashback Fridays, O’Brien’s Event Center in the Best Western Plus Waterville Hotel. Party starts at 8PM, drink specials and 21+! No cover!!

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. The poorest Maine school districts that pay the mostThe poorest Maine school districts that pay the most
  2. Quick action saves Brewer girl, 6, from drowning in hotel poolQuick action saves Brewer girl, 6, from drowning in hotel pool
  3. Former midcoast Mexican restaurant getting major makeoverFormer midcoast Mexican restaurant getting major makeover
  4. Macy’s in Bangor to closeMacy’s in Bangor to close
  5. Maine DOT faces shortage of plow truck driversMaine DOT faces shortage of plow truck drivers

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs