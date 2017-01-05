Flashback Fridays at O’Brien’s Event Center

Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Location: O'Brien's Event Center @ Best Western Plus Waterville, 375 Main Street, Waterville, Maine For more information: 207873-0111; obrienswaterville.com/

Warm up Fridays this winter with 107.9 The Mix DJ Chris Rush the Rushman, as he spins your favorites from the 70’s through today at Flashback Fridays, O’Brien’s Event Center in the Best Western Plus Waterville Hotel. Party starts at 8PM, drink specials and 21+! No cover!!

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →