Flashback Fridays at O’Brien’s Event Center w/ DJ Hoss

By Cassie Julia
Posted Aug. 30, 2017, at 6:39 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Location: O'Brien's Event Center (former Pete & Larry's) @ Best Western Plus Waterville, 375 Main Street, Waterville, Maine

For more information: 207-873-0111; obrienswaterville.com

DJ Hoss spins your favorites dance mixes from the 70’s through today @ at Flashback Fridays O’Brien’s Event Center Waterville!

This week we feature Coors Light for $3.25 and have tickets to Frank Santos fundraiser at O’Brien’s to give away!!

FMI on the Frank Santos event, see here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1538258102908578/

