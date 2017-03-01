Community

Flashback Fridays at O’Brien’s & Best Western Plus Waterville

By Cassie Julia
Posted March 01, 2017, at 10:47 p.m.

Friday, March 3, 2017 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Friday, March 10, 2017 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Friday, March 24, 2017 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Friday, March 31, 2017 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Location: O'Brien's Event Center @ Best Western Plus Waterville, 375 Main Street, Waterville, Maine

For more information: 2078730111; facebook.com/Themixflashbackfriday/

Join the 107.9 The Mix crew at the Flashback dance party at O’Brien’s (former Pete & Larry’s)!!

FREE ADMISSION!!

Warm up with DJ Chris Rush the Rushman as he spins your favorites from the 70’s through today at Flashback Fridays @ O’Brien’s Event Center (formerly Pete & Larry’s) in Waterville!

Party starts at 9PM w/ drink specials!!

This event is 21+

