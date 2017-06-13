Flashback Fridays at Best Western Waterville and O’Brien’s Event Center

Friday, June 16, 2017 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Friday, June 23, 2017 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Location: O'Brien's Event Center, 375 Main Street, Waterville, Maine
For more information: 207-873-0111; obrienswaterville.com
DJ Chris Rush the #Rushman spins your favorite dance mixes from the 70’s through today at Flashback Fridays @ O’Brien’s Event Center in Waterville!
Party starts at 9PM, featuring drink specials all month long; June’s special is Jack’s Abby for only $3.25!!
