Flamenco Music at Surry Arts at the Barn

By lynne santerre
Posted June 21, 2017, at 8:54 p.m.

Saturday, July 1, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Surry Arts at the Barn, 8 Cross Rd, Surry, Maine

For more information: 2076671308; surryartsatthebarn.com

Surry Arts at the Barn will feature internationally recognized flamenco guitarist Jonathan “Juanito” Pascual at 7:00 pm. Saturday, July 1. Pascual has been called a “flamenco phenom” by the Boston Globe. He blends traditional and contemporary flamenco with influences ranging from J. S. Bach to The Grateful Dead.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door or online at the SATB’s website surryartsatthebarn.com

SATB is a performing arts center located in a 100 year old barn at 8 Cross Road in Surry. For more information call 207-667-1308 or visit the website.

