“Five Wishes” Topic at Pine Tree Hospice Lunch & Learn

Tuesday, May 9, 2017 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Dover-Foxcroft Congregational Church, 824 West Main Street, Dover-Foxcroft, Maine
For more information: 207-564-4346; pinetreehospice.org
Lunch & Learn Adult Bereavement Support Group will meet on Tuesday, May 9th at the Dover-Foxcroft Congregational Church, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. A nutritious lunch will be served. Ardis Hacker will speak about the “Five Wishes”, a user-friendly advance directive document that gives individuals a way to control something very important—how they want to be treated if they get seriously ill. Once filled out and properly signed, it is valid under the laws of most states. “Five Wishes” has been featured on CNN and NBC’s Today Show. Newspapers have called “Five Wishes” the first “living will with a heart and soul.” Lunch & Learn is part of Pine Tree Hospice’s Evergreen Bereavement Program, and is open to any adult who has experienced grief and loss, whether recently or in the past. To pre-register for Lunch & Learn please call Pine Tree Hospice at 564-4346 or email them at wecare@pinetreehospice.org.
