Five-week women’s theology course to be offered at Rockland church

Wednesday, April 26, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, May 3, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, May 10, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, May 17, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, May 24, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: First Universalist Church, 345 Broadway, Rockland, Maine
For more information: 207-975-7043
ROCKLAND, Maine — “Cakes For The Queen of Heaven: In Ancient Times,” a five-session course in women’s theology, will be offered 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, April 26-May 24, at First Universalist Church in Rockland. There is no cost, but registration is required.
Did our ancestors once revere a Divine Female? Did women once share power and respect equally with men? Were some very early civilizations peaceful? “Cakes For The Queen of Heaven” is about exploring the meaning of these questions, this new mythic story, for our personal lives and our society today. Our exploration is grounded in the Ancient Near East, Old Europe, and Western culture. We will bring our historical discoveries into our time together through ritual, song, story. and the creation of sacred objects.
“Cakes For The Queen of Heaven: In Ancient Times” is a new version of a venerable Unitarian Universalist curriculum that has enriched the lives of several generations of women.
The course is for women and will be facilitated by Lucie Bauer, Linda Zeigler, and Krista Meinersmann. For information or to register, call Lucie Bauer at 975-7043.
