Five Summits: Armchair Adventure Series @ Vose Library 1/14/17 1 pm

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For more information: 785-4733; voselibrary.org/event/five-summits-armchair-adventure-series/

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Rd, Union

**Five Summits: Armchair Adventure Series

**Saturday, January 14, 1pm.

Talk by avid climber Mark Milewski, a Professor in Connecticut, who has climbed five of the “Seven Summits” (excluding Australia and Antarctica). He will show pictures and tell stories of his climbing adventures.

Mark Milewski is an avid outdoor enthusiast.He thru-hiked the entire Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine in 1997, often backpacking alongside fellow thru-hiker and local resident Dan Day.He has summited the highest peaks in New Hampshire’s White Mountains and New York’s Adirondacks.An Eagle Scout, he currently serves as Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 25, Manchester, Connecticut, where he has volunteered for over twenty-five years.Professionally, Milewski is Assistant Professor of Business Administration teaching management courses at Tunxis Community College in Farmington, Connecticut.His current goal is to climb the highest mountain on each of the seven continents.He reached his 5th peak on May 20, 2016, when he summited 29,029 ft. Mt. Everest.

Our Armchair Adventure Series features talks about traveling to faraway places and exploring new trails closer to home. This event is free and open to the public.

