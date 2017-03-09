Five Nonprofits Awarded Grants by Androscoggin Bank’s Greater Giving Program

Greater Giving announces its first cycle of 2017 bi-annual grants totaling $10,000

March 9, 2017 (Lewiston, ME) — Androscoggin Bank is pleased to announce the recipients of its bi-annual grant awards by Greater Giving, a community impact program launched last year. The Bank created Greater Giving to provide support to nonprofits and organizations that benefit the community in three specific areas: economic development, education and the arts.

The Greater Giving awards committee approved grants to the following organizations:

2017 First Cycle Grant Awards:

A Company of Girls (Portland) – $2,500 was awarded to this Portland-based nonprofit to support its free, core after-school program that provides 200 hours of intensive, year-long engagement in the arts for girls that are recognized as low-income, high-risk or are experiencing emotional/social issues in the Portland area.

Auburn Public Library (Auburn) – $1,830 was awarded to this Auburn-based nonprofit to fund the creation of a literacy program in the County Jail to encourage incarcerated parents to bond with their children through reading and to improve the literacy skills of both parent and child.

Center for Wisdom’s Women (Lewiston) – $2,500 was awarded to this Lewiston-based nonprofit to help the organization move its fledgling urban gardening social enterprise from Phase One, a start-up experimental period, to Phase Two, a marketing stage with the goal of having products for sale by the Maine Department of Agriculture by the end of 2017.

Lewiston Public School (Lewiston) – $670 was awarded to Mike McGraw, Biology teacher at Lewiston High School, to fund a field trip to Morse Mountain Conservatory in Phippsburg for high school sophomore students. 100+ students will be involved in this field trip which connects the environment with education and allows students to gain a better understanding of applied science. This is the 17th year this trip has been offered by Lewiston Public Schools.

Wayfinder Schools (New Gloucester) – $2,500 was awarded to this New Gloucester-based alternative high school serving at-risk youth and teen parents throughout Maine. The funds will support Wayfinder School’s two core programs: a nine-month residential program and a home-based Passages program for teen parents.

The Greater Giving program’s philosophy is that “community impact through partnership” is not only an exercise in volunteer hours and money donated, but is an emphasis on community partnerships and choosing to focus giving efforts in strategic areas where the Bank can make the biggest difference. In addition to the Bank’s continual commitment to expanding its relationships in ways that benefit the community, it accepts grant applications twice each year as part of the Greater Giving program, due June 30 and December 31 each year.

According to Melissa Rock, VP of Marketing and Client Relations at Androscoggin Bank, “We believe that targeted and focused efforts offer the biggest return for our community partners. An important part of the Androscoggin Bank culture is our passion for partnering with clients and helping them succeed, which is part of earning relationships. We do this through our expert advice, our attention to detail, a willingness to help, and through in-kind donations. We want everything we do to create a ripple of impact across the community. Greater Giving is our formal process for making that impact.”

Learn more about the Greater Giving Program

To learn more about Androscoggin Bank's Greater Giving program, visit

Grant criteria and applications are available at:

About Androscoggin Bank

Androscoggin Bank, headquartered in Lewiston, Maine since 1870, is dedicated to serving the communities of Maine by moving residents, businesses, and communities forward with smarter banking. As of 3/1/2017, the Bank’s asset size was approximately $901,800,000. Androscoggin Bank is Member FDIC.

