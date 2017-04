A Fisherman’s breakfast is to be held 6-10 am on Saturday, April 22 at First Congregational Church of Ellsworth, located at 2 Church St., directly behind City Hall.

The menu will be scrambled eggs, ham, home fries, baked beans, brown bread, homemade donuts and muffins, plus coffee, tea and juice. A donation is asked of $6 per person. Takeouts are available. Contact Lois Stevens at 669-2028.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →