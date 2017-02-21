First Time Homebuyer Education Class

Saturday, March 18, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 25, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: 1888 US Highway 1, Sullivan, Maine For more information: 207-422-4794; mainestreamfinance.org/index.php?id=1105&sub_id=2580

Are you ready to buy a home? Do you have questions about loan documents, building and rebuilding credit history, household finances, the lending process, or what to look for in a home? A good way to prepare for home ownership is to attend a home buyer education class. Class participants who attend ALL classes receive a home buyer education certificate that is recognized by Maine State Housing Authority, Rural Development, and other lenders.

To register and pay for classes, please call (207) 422-4794 or email adultedinfo@rsu24.org

