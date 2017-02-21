First Time Homebuyer Education Class

Monday, May 8, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, May 9, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 10, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 11, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Piscataquis Valley Adult Education Cooperative , 50 Mayo Street, Dover Foxcroft, Maine For more information: 564-6525; mainestreamfinance.org/index.php?id=1105&sub_id=2580

Are you ready to buy a home? Do you have questions about loan documents, building and rebuilding credit history, household finances, the lending process, or what to look for in a home? A good way to prepare for home ownership is to attend a home buyer education class. Class participants who attend ALL classes receive a home buyer education certificate that is recognized by Maine State Housing Authority, Rural Development, and other lenders.

To register and pay for classes contact Hilda Roberts at 564-6525 or hroberts@pvaec.org.

