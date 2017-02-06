First Time Homebuyer Education Class

Renae | BDN
By Renae, Community Relations Manager
Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted Feb. 06, 2017, at 3:22 p.m.

Monday, April 17, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tuesday, April 18, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday, April 20, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Penquis, 262 Harlow Street, Bangor, Maine

For more information: (207) 974-2410; mainestreamfinance.org/index.php?id=1105&sub_id=2580

Are you ready to buy a home? Do you have questions about loan documents, building and rebuilding credit history, household finances, the lending process, or what to look for in a home? A good way to prepare for home ownership is to attend a home buyer education class. Class participants who attend ALL classes receive a home buyer education certificate that is recognized by Maine State Housing Authority, Rural Development, and other lenders.

To register and pay for classes, please go to the online Homebuyer Education Registration Form on our website. For more information or to register for classes by phone, please contact Jeff Snow at 974-2410.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Maine man faces marijuana charges in Massachusetts
  2. Bill O’Reilly told Trump that Putin is a killer. His reply: ‘You think our country is so innocent?’Bill O’Reilly told Trump that Putin is a killer. His reply: ‘You think our country is so innocent?’
  3. Skier dies in Baxter State Park after getting separated from groupSkier dies in Baxter State Park after getting separated from group
  4. ‘Wood bank’ grows as Waldo County residents struggle to stay warm‘Wood bank’ grows as Waldo County residents struggle to stay warm
  5. Work continues through winter on Presque Isle bypassWork continues through winter on Presque Isle bypass

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs