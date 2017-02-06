First Time Homebuyer Education Class

Monday, April 17, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, April 20, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Penquis, 262 Harlow Street, Bangor, Maine For more information: (207) 974-2410; mainestreamfinance.org/index.php?id=1105&sub_id=2580

Are you ready to buy a home? Do you have questions about loan documents, building and rebuilding credit history, household finances, the lending process, or what to look for in a home? A good way to prepare for home ownership is to attend a home buyer education class. Class participants who attend ALL classes receive a home buyer education certificate that is recognized by Maine State Housing Authority, Rural Development, and other lenders.

To register and pay for classes, please go to the online Homebuyer Education Registration Form on our website. For more information or to register for classes by phone, please contact Jeff Snow at 974-2410.

