Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/first-time-home-buyers-december-15/

Seminar with Midcoast-based Realtor Monet Brazier and a local loan officer to explain the home-buying process in ‘plain English.’

