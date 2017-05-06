First Saturday of the Month Book Sale at the Lincoln Memorial Library May 6, 2017

Saturday, May 6, 2017 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Lincoln Memorial Library, 21 West Broadway, Lincoln, Maine
For more information: 207-794-2765
With so much rain take some time this morning to visit Lincoln Maine! The Lincoln Memorial Library is hosting their 1st Saturday of the Month Book Sale today from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. We have lots of adult fiction and non-fiction in both hardcover and paperback. We have some books for teens as well! Our children’s book sale area is filled with great children’s non fiction and fiction. We have some DVD’s for sale as well. While you are in Lincoln stop by and take a photo in front of our Lincoln Loon! Stop downtown and shop in our shops , take time for lunch (or breakfast)! No matter where you live head up or down to Lincoln on this rainy Saturday. The books have no set price-we ask for a donation in our Teddy Book Sale Jar! Stop in and discover all Lincoln has to offer.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →