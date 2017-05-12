First National Bank to Host Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor Fundraiser

BANGOR, MAINE – First National Bank is excited to partner with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor in support of its Open Doors to Home Ownership fundraiser. Twelve old doors have been transformed by local artists into beautiful works of art.

The public is invited to view the doors on Thursday, May 18 during an event at First National Bank’s Community Conference Room located at 145 Exchange Street in Bangor. The fundraiser begins at 5pm with hors d’oeuvres, refreshments, and a silent auction featuring unique items from Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor’s ReStore. Raffle tickets to win the doors can be purchased online at tiny.cc/door4u until the drawing, which will be held at 7:00. All proceeds will be used to purchase doors and windows for the next two Habitat homes to be built in greater Bangor. For more information, visit www.habitatbangor.org or call 207-942-8977.

First National Bank is an independent community bank with 16 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Washington and Penobscot Counties. For more information about First National Bank, please call 1-800-564-3195 or visit www.thefirst.com. Find us on Facebook.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor has worked in partnership with volunteers and low-income families since 1989 to build 19 simple, decent houses in the local community. Habitat’s affordable house payments free up money for food, child care, medicine, and other necessities. Research has shown that decent housing improves health, increases children’s educational achievement, and strengthens community ties.

