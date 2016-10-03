First National Bank donates to Maine Discovery Museum

BANGOR, ME – First National Bank recently presented the Maine Discovery Museum with the final installment of the Bank’s contribution to the “10 Years and Growing Stronger” Capital Campaign. The contribution will support the “Kids in Motion” exhibit slated for the third floor renovation.

“First National Bank is honored to support the Maine Discovery Museum’s mission to build a strong future and continue with their commitment to the children of Maine,” said Tony C. McKim, President and CEO of First National Bank. “The Kids in Motion exhibit will be a great place for children to use their imaginations and aligns with our Dream First vision.” The exhibit will focus on fitness, health and nutrition education with a connection to the Maine outdoors, nature, art and music.

For more information about the Maine Discovery Museum’s capital campaign and ways to give, please contact Niles Parker, Executive Director, at 207-262-7200 ext 101 or visit www.mainediscoverymuseum.org.

First National Bank is an independent community bank with 16 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Washington and Penobscot Counties. For more information about First National Bank, please call 800-564-3195 or visit www.thefirst.com. Find us on Facebook.

