First Gary Gordon Ice Fishing Derby slated Feb. 25-26

LINCOLN, Maine — The First Gary Gordon Ice Fishing Derby will be held 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26. Registration available 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. through Friday, Feb. 24, at the MSG Gary Gordon Veteran Center. A list of rules and guidelines available at registration. Fees $10, $15 for a family, $6 for veterans and seniors older than 60. Good and beverages available for purchase. Proceeds benefit Gary Gordon Veterans Center. Cash prizes in gifts in multiple categories. Fish species are salmon, togue, trout, white perch, bass and pickerel. Category for ages 12 and under. In the event of bad weather, the derby will be held March 4-5.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →