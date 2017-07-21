Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: HardScrabble Solutions - Family-Friendly Co-Working, 445 Main Street, Presque Isle, ME
For more information: 207-227-7388; hardscrabblesolutions.org
Stop in at HardScrabble Solutions during the monthly First Friday Downtown Art Walks in Presque Isle on August 4 between 6 – 8 pm!
First Friday Mini Show with Local Vendors & Artists
VENDORS:
Several awesome community vendors will be here discussing their beauty and wellness products. Learn more about healthier and safer options for you, your family, and your home. Brandi Morneau will be here with Zeal by Zurvita!
***Free samples and door prizes, too!***
ARTISTS:
A new original window mural for August painted by a local Artist/Professional/Mom – Chelsea Porter – will debut!
Gallery exhibition featuring many Wintergreen Arts Center student creations will be on display, as well!
FAMILY-FRIENDLY:
HardScrabble Solutions features a dynamic play area for your children to use while you meet and mingle with other Moms, artists, and entrepreneurs!
***We look forward to seeing you!!!***
LOCATION:
HardScrabble Solutions – Family-Friendly Co-Working
445 Main Street
Presque Isle, ME 04769
207-227-7388
info@hardscrabblesolutions.org
