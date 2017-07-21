Community

First Friday Mini Show with Local Vendors & Artists

Image by Gary Smith
By Lillie Lavado
Posted July 21, 2017, at 12:08 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: HardScrabble Solutions - Family-Friendly Co-Working, 445 Main Street, Presque Isle, ME

For more information: 207-227-7388; hardscrabblesolutions.org

Stop in at HardScrabble Solutions during the monthly First Friday Downtown Art Walks in Presque Isle on August 4 between 6 – 8 pm!

VENDORS:

Several awesome community vendors will be here discussing their beauty and wellness products. Learn more about healthier and safer options for you, your family, and your home. Brandi Morneau will be here with Zeal by Zurvita!

***Free samples and door prizes, too!***

ARTISTS:

A new original window mural for August painted by a local Artist/Professional/Mom – Chelsea Porter – will debut!

Gallery exhibition featuring many Wintergreen Arts Center student creations will be on display, as well!

FAMILY-FRIENDLY:

HardScrabble Solutions features a dynamic play area for your children to use while you meet and mingle with other Moms, artists, and entrepreneurs!

***We look forward to seeing you!!!***

LOCATION:

HardScrabble Solutions – Family-Friendly Co-Working

445 Main Street

Presque Isle, ME 04769

207-227-7388

info@hardscrabblesolutions.org

