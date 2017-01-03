First County baby of 2017 welcomed at TAMC

Aroostook County – The first baby of the New Year for Aroostook County was welcomed into the world at TAMC on New Year’s Day (January 1, 2017) at 11:35 a.m. Alexander Dean Ferrin weighed in at 5 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 19.25 inches long.

Alexander is the son of Lorissa Ferrin, a Seattle, Washington native who has been calling Presque Isle home for the past three years. He was due on January 6, but was ready to make his appearance a little early.

“I was a little surprised to have him be here this early and for him to be the New Year baby, but I am just happy that he is healthy. He may be a little small now, but he will soon make up for that,” said Lorissa. “The new year started off in a good way.”

The new mother has a lot to celebrate this month. In addition to Alexander’s birth, she has a young son, Oliver, who will be celebrating his first birthday on January 13.

Just like his brother Oliver, baby Alexander was delivered by Mary Hamilton, a nurse midwife from TAMC’s OB/GYN & Midwifery Services office, who cared for Lorissa during both of her pregnancies. Assisting in the delivery were Marie Robinson, RN, labor and delivery nurse, along with Gail Burtt, RN and Brittney White, RN, nursery nurses.

“Much like the start of a new year, the birth of a baby brings joy and hopefulness of things to come, along with a sense of new beginnings,” said Hamilton. “That always makes it particularly poignant when you have a baby this time of year.”

In honor of the special delivery, the family was presented with a laundry basket and diaper bag full of gifts, including clothes, diaper wipes, baby grooming essentials, a baby monitor, an infant carrier and more, courtesy of TAMC, as well as a handmade quilt donated by the Crown of Maine Quilters. As it does for all newborns, TAMC also provided the family with a HALO® sleep blanket, designed to help prevent Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

“One of the things we tell our parents during discharge teaching is to use sleep clothing or wearable blankets rather than regular blankets,” explains Pam Lilley, manager for the Women and Children’s Unit. “Our staff feels strongly that providing each new family with their own SleepSack® is an important service. Our goal is to keep all of the infants born at TAMC safe and healthy.”

