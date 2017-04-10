First Annual Libby Lecture in Resource Policy: Uncertainty, Learning, and a Framework for the Integration of Science and Policy

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Buchanan Alumni House, University of Maine, 160 College Avenue, Orono, Maine
For more information: 207-581-1176; umaine.edu/las/event/first-annual-libby-lecture-resource-policy-uncertainty-learning-framework-integration-science-policy/
The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and the College of Natural Sciences, Forestry, and Agriculture are proud to present the first annual Libby Lecture in Resource Policy.
Byron Kenneth Williams, Executive Director, The Wildlife Society, will be presenting a talk entitled “Uncertainty, Learning, and a Framework for the Integration of Science and Policy.”
4 p.m. Lecture
5 p.m. Reception and refreshments
McIntyre Room
Buchanan Alumni House
