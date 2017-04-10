First Annual Libby Lecture in Resource Policy: Uncertainty, Learning, and a Framework for the Integration of Science and Policy

By Alan Berry
Posted April 10, 2017, at 6:20 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Buchanan Alumni House, University of Maine, 160 College Avenue, Orono, Maine

For more information: 207-581-1176; umaine.edu/las/event/first-annual-libby-lecture-resource-policy-uncertainty-learning-framework-integration-science-policy/

The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and the College of Natural Sciences, Forestry, and Agriculture are proud to present the first annual Libby Lecture in Resource Policy.

Byron Kenneth Williams, Executive Director, The Wildlife Society, will be presenting a talk entitled “Uncertainty, Learning, and a Framework for the Integration of Science and Policy.”

4 p.m. Lecture

5 p.m. Reception and refreshments

McIntyre Room

Buchanan Alumni House

