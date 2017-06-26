Fired Up: A Foodie Event to Benefit Trekkers, July 20

Thursday, July 20, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Former Waterman's Beach Lobster, 343 Waterman Beach Rd., South Thomaston, Maine
For more information: 207-594-5095; trekkers.org/14167-2/
Trekkers, an adventure-based, youth-mentoring program, is in full swing with planning for Fired Up, a summer fundraising event to be held on Thursday, July 20 from 5:30 to 8:00 pm at the site of the former Waterman’s Beach Lobster at 343 Waterman Beach Road, South Thomaston. Trekkers is bringing together the area’s best chefs: Kerry Altiero of Café Miranda, Sara Jenkins of Nîna June; Melissa Kelly of Primo, Tim Lewis, a visiting Bangor Chef and Melody Wolfertz of In Good Company for a friendly competition. Each chef will be preparing a dish using the BioLite Camp stove – the same stoves our students use on expedition. To make this event even more fun, it will be a competition and you are a judge! Tickets are $75 per person and include wine, beer, soft drinks plus generous samplings from the chef’s creations. Tickets can be purchased online at www.Trekkers.org under the Donate Now button or by sending a check to Trekkers, 41 Buttermilk Drive, Thomaston, ME 04861.
Sponsors for the event include BioLite Camp Stove, Linda Bean’s Perfect Maine, Philbrook & Associates, Fiore Artisan Olive Oils & Vinegars, Naretiv and Granite Gardens.
Founded in 1994, Trekkers is a non-profit, outdoor-based youth mentoring organization that serves seventh through twelfth-grade students from six communities in midcoast Maine. Trekkers combines expeditionary learning, community service, and adventure-based education utilizing a long-term mentoring approach to help students build life skills and achieve their goals and aspirations after high school graduation. Through grade-specific programs that build on the skills, learning and personal growth gained the previous year, Trekkers incorporates five educational components: adventure-based learning, cultural awareness, community service, environmental stewardship and wilderness exploration. Trekkers seeks to expose students to the diversity of people, cultures, natural resources and opportunities that exist outside the focus of their everyday life and to prepare them for life beyond high school.
In June 2016, Trekkers successfully completed its six-year expansion, doubling their capacity to now serve up to 240 students from St. George, Cushing, Owls Head, Rockland, Thomaston and South Thomaston.
For more information about Trekkers or the event, contact Paula Coyne at 207-594-5095 or paula@trekkers.org or visit the website, www.trekkers.org.
