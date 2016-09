Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Bradley fire station, Bradley, Maine

BRADLEY — The Bradley Fire Department will hold a spaghetti dinner and child-friendly fire safety workshop 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at the fire station. The cost is $6, $15 family. Donations and returnable bottles will be accepted at the event to benefit Willy King.

