Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Winslow Public Library, 136 Halifax Street, Winslow, ME For more information: 2078721978; winslow-me.gov/departments/library

Join us as we learn how to finger-knit with Abby and family! Appropriate for ages 8 & up.

