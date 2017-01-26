Fines Free Day for Valentine’s Day

Happy Valentine's Day!
swhplibrary | BDN
Happy Valentine's Day!
By swhplibrary,
Posted Jan. 26, 2017, at 10:29 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us

Happy Valentine’s Day from the Southwest Harbor Public Library! All items returned to the Library Tuesday, February 14, no matter how late, will come back with absolutely no fines. Now is the time to look for those long overdue books, magazines, DVDs, and return them to the Library for free! For more information, call the Library at 244-7065.

