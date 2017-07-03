Homestead

Find Treasures at the Giant Yard Sale at the Curran Homestead

Giant Yard Sale at the Curran Homestead
By Susan Pate
Posted July 03, 2017, at 7:15 a.m.

Friday, July 21, 2017 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday, July 22, 2017 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sunday, July 23, 2017 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Curran Homestead's Giant Yard Sale, 372 Fields Pond Road, Orrington, Maine

For more information: (207) 745-4426; curranhomestead.org

The Curran Homestead Village will be raising funds at their Giant Yard Sale on July 21-23, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The barns have been cleaned out, so there are many treasures to be had. It will include just about everything including a kitchen sink, plus books, furniture, tools, restoration projects, sleighs, household items, children’s items, and more.

This incredible sale is part of Old Home Week’s Endless Yard Sale.

This post was contributed by a community member.

