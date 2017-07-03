Find Treasures at the Giant Yard Sale at the Curran Homestead

Friday, July 21, 2017 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday, July 22, 2017 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sunday, July 23, 2017 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Curran Homestead's Giant Yard Sale, 372 Fields Pond Road, Orrington, Maine
For more information: (207) 745-4426; curranhomestead.org
The Curran Homestead Village will be raising funds at their Giant Yard Sale on July 21-23, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The barns have been cleaned out, so there are many treasures to be had. It will include just about everything including a kitchen sink, plus books, furniture, tools, restoration projects, sleighs, household items, children’s items, and more.
This incredible sale is part of Old Home Week’s Endless Yard Sale.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →