Financial Planning for Women

Wednesday, March 29, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us
Sarah Ruef-Lindquist, Financial Advisor with Allen Insurance and Financial, will be at the Southwest Harbor Public Library Wednesday afternoon, March 29, 3:00 – 5:00 to explore the financial issues and challenges women face; earning less than men, taking time from the workforce to raise a family, outliving their spouse. Ms. Ruef-Lingquist will also share planning suggestions for how to anticipate and address these issues as they arise and to meet challenges with the resources necessary to maintain stability and independence for life.
Early in American history, women were not allowed to vote, in many cases they were also not allowed to legally sign a contract or own property. Less than 200 years ago, women were in a position of absolute economic dependence. Today there is unprecedented wealth among women; Oprah Winfrey is one of the richest people in the country. Gaining the potential for economic independence means women need to understand and often anticipate issues that may confront them at any time during their lives; paying for college, raising a family and creating a secure retirement.
Sarah joined Allen Financial Group in 2016. She is a graduate of Southern Methodist University and Franklin Pierce Law Center, now the University of New Hampshire School of Law. Her prior experience includes serving the Maine Women’s Fund as CEO, consulting with a myriad of non-profit organizations to build fiscal efficiencies, including College of the Atlantic and Mt. Desert Island Biological Laboratory. She was Vice President for Southern Maine at the Maine Community Foundation where she served as a philanthropic advisor to donors and as liaison with professional advisor community. She is past president of the Maine Justice Foundation, former trustee of the Abbe Museum and currently a Trustee of Unity College, the Maine Planned Giving Council and an appointed commissioner on the Permanent Commission on the Status of Women in Maine. An accomplished ocean racer, cruiser and sailing instructor, in the winter she volunteers as a member of the National Ski Patrol as part of the Ragged Mountain Ski Patrol at the Camden Snowbowl.
This program is free but preregistration is appreciated. Call the Library at 244-7065.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →