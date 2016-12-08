Final Days of 14th Amendment Exhibit

Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 9, 2016 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 12, 2016 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Michael Klahr Center, 46 University Drive, Augusta, Maine For more information: 207-621-3530; hhrcmaine.org/equal-protection-laws-americas-14th-ammendment/

The Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine [HHRC] in partnership with the Kennebec Valley Art Association [KVAA] present “Equal Protection of the Laws”, an exhibition by featuring the work of 17 Maine artists inspired by the rights granted by the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution.

The exhibit, featuring 36 original works, closes on Friday, December 16th. The exhibit is housed at the Michael Klahr Center on campus at the University of Maine at Augusta, 46 University Drive, Augusta, Maine 04330. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Admission into the Klahr Center is free and the gallery is open to the public.

Thanks to funding support from the Maine Humanities Council [MHC] through its foundation program, the exhibit is the result of a call to artists to respond to the important themes of the 14th amendment. The MHC notes, “Passed by Congress 150 years ago (thanks in large part to Maine’s own William Pitt Fessenden), the Fourteenth Amendment laid the groundwork for many of our most valued–and debated–rights. Some of the Supreme Court’s most famous and influential cases have hinged on the justices’ interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment, such as Plessy v. Ferguson (18 May 1896), Brown v. Board of Education (17 May 1954), Loving v. Virginia (12 Jun 1967), and Obergefell v. Hodges (26 June 2015).”

Themes in the exhibit relate to themes covered by the 14th amendment, including: due process, liberty, gender and sexuality, race, legal protections, equality in the workplace, housing, education, law enforcement, rights of the incarcerated, tolerance, and local, state, and federal representation.

The Kennebec Valley Art Association and Harlow Gallery is a membership based 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded in 1963. They support the artistic development of member artists, both amateur and professional, by providing opportunities for exhibition and other professional development. These include workshops, lectures, demonstrations and other special events. Our policy is to make our space available to a broad range of artists’ groups for meetings and events that are important to artistic growth and for the exchange of ideas. Because they believe the arts are integral to a well-rounded and vibrant community, and can be a key factor in personal growth and self- improvement, the KVAA strives to involve the greater community in the arts and to invite them into the Harlow Gallery at every opportunity. For more information, visit harlowgallery.org.

The HHRC’s varied programming reflects its mission: “We use the lessons of the Nazi Holocaust and other genocides to combat prejudice and discrimination in Maine and beyond. We encourage individuals and communities to reflect and act upon their ethical and moral responsibilities in our modern world.” In addition to an on-going program of exhibits, films, and special events, the HHRC provides educational outreach to schools and community groups throughout Maine free of charge. For more visit hhrcmaine.org.

