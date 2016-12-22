Film: The Mask You Live in: America’s Narrow Definition of Masculinity

Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net

The Blue Hill Public Library will host a showing of the film documentary, The Mask You Live In, with a discussion afterwards, on Friday January 6th at 6:30 PM. The discussion will be led by Sam Eley, of the Portland organization “Maine Boys to Men,” a group whose mission is to reduce “male violence against women and girls, and support the development of emotionally fluent, civically-engaged boys.” All community members are welcome at this event sponsored by the library, Blue Hill Consolidated School, The Bay School and George Stevens Academy. Childcare and light refreshments will be provided.

Sam Eley is a graduate of George Stevens Academy and Bowdoin College, where he led an all-male student group that raised awareness of sexual assault and worked to prevent sexual violence on campus. He has extensive experience facilitating discussions with men on topics ranging from sexual consent, to language use and gender awareness and helped design a new facilitation model that has brought men and women together to discuss these topics.

The film is directed by Jennifer Siebel Newsom, who also did the film recently shown at the Library, Miss Representation. The Mask You Live In “follows boys and young men as they struggle to stay true to themselves while negotiating America’s narrow definition of masculinity”, according the film’s website. It features experts in neuroscience, psychology, sociology, sports, education, and media. For more information see www.therepresentationproject.org or call the Library at 374-5515.

