Film: The Man Who Knew Infinity

Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Maine Jung Center, 183 Park Row, Brunswick, ME For more information: 207-729-0300; mainejungcenter.org

The Man Who Knew Infinity (2015) | Directed by Matthew Brown

Story continues below advertisement.

Viewing facilitated by Freda Bernotavicz

This movie stars Dev Patel as Ramanujan, a mathematical genius from Southern India, and Jeremy Irons as Hardy, the renowned mathematician from Cambridge University. Their relationship began in 1913 when Ramanujan, working as a clerk in Madras, wrote to Hardy and enclosed samples of his work. Hardy recognized a unique genius in this young man who, working on his own, had proved many existing complex number theorems as well as creating new ones. Hardy brought Ramanujan to Cambridge to begin a collaboration which produced many more amazing breakthroughs in mathematical theory. Ramanujan experienced clashes of culture, education, religion and personality types and views of the nature of knowledge itself. Do scientific breakthroughs come from a relationship with the gods, or from an application of the scientific method? Is mathematical reality the result of painstaking research by mathematicians or does it exist independently and is discovered by them?

Event is FREE (Donations accepted)

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →