Film Screening: Death with Dignity

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: Railroad Square Cinema, 17 Railroad Square, Waterville, ME For more information: 207-873-6526; railroadsquarecinema.com/

Saturday, December 3, 2016 12 p.m. to approximately 2:30pm

Story continues below advertisement.

Location: Railroad Square Cinema, Waterville, ME

In 1994, Oregon became the 1st state to legalize physician-assisted death. The law was blocked for 3 years and finally enacted in 1997. Filmmaker Peter Richardson enters the lives of the terminally ill as they consider whether – and when – to end their lives by a legally prescribed lethal overdose. Richardson examines both sides of this complex, emotionally charged issue. What emerges is a life-affirming, staggeringly powerful portrait of what it means to die with dignity. The documentary won numerous awards, including the grand jury prize for documentaries at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival.

With the 2015 passage of California’s law and Colorado’s recent referendum passage, six states and Washington DC now offer legal protections for physicians and qualified terminally ill patients for a life-ending prescription as part of a continuum of care and services for competent patients facing the end of their lives.

Death with Dignity laws, now more commonly known as an “End of Life Option”, safeguard and make visible the need for medical assistance in death a small number of patients experience at the very end.

Medical Aid-in-Dying largely remains a taboo topic of discussion within organized medical and conservative religious organizations, yet it is one of the most current topics of conversation and debate across the globe. We must be willing to discuss the issues surrounding the ways we die in the U.S and in the State of Maine.

Senator Katz (R), Kennebec, who authored Maine’s LD-1270, intends to submit another bill during the 2017 session. LD-1270 lacked one Senate vote to pass.

Attend this informative event to gain greater insight into the legal and ethical concerns of aid-in-dying, and learn more about Maine’s own history with the movement.

This event is sponsored by It’s My Death, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Wiscasset Maine whose mission is providing services and education to people wishing to actively explore the meaning of life through embracing the certainty of death. One of IMD’s goals is to help break societal taboos surrounding how we die.

Tickets: Free and Open to the Public. Donations at the door greatly appreciated.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →